Deadly car explosion hits central Cairo: health ministry

At least 17 were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said early on Monday.

A car driving against traffic on Cairo's corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt's interior ministry said in a statement.

Videos posted online showed fire trucks trying to control a massive fire, which damaged several cars.

Egypt's public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, sources told Reuters, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.