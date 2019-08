There has been widespread criticism of the decision to hold the heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Junior in Saudi Arabia.

It is a decision that has drawn criticism, following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and the country's ongoing military campaign in Yemen.

The two will face off on December 7 in Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Jazeera's Sohail Malik reports.