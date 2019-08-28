Brazil welcomes aid for Amazon fires, wants control over funds

President says Brazil should have autonomy over Amazon, as law for developing indigenous land is pushed out.

by

    Brazil says it is now willing to accept foreign aid to help fight the fires ravaging the Amazon, as long as it decides how to use the money.

    Earlier, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro had said his government would manage the problem on its own.

    Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis has attracted international criticism.

    Meanwhile, he is pushing ahead with plans to develop and farm protected indigenous reserves, which is illegal under current law.

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Porto Velho in Brazil’s Amazon region.

