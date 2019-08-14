Analysis: Saudi activist rejects release deal

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has rejected a proposal to secure her release from prison in exchange for a video statement denying she was tortured in custody, her family has said. "The Saudi state security has visited my sister in prison recently. They have asked her to ... appear on video to deny the torture and harassment," her brother Walid al-Hathloul said on Twitter on Tuesday. "That was part of a deal to release her."

Al-Hathloul was among a few detainees who accused interrogators of torture and sexual harassment, a charge vehemently denied by the government.

She was arrested along with a dozen others more than a year ago.

Saudi officials have denied torture allegations against al-Hathloul.

Al Jazeera speaks to international human rights lawyer Toby Cadman