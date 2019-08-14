Analysis: Imran Khan's speech at state assembly in Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Pakistan-administered Kashmir as the country marks its independence day in solidarity with the Kashmiris. On his visit, he addressed the state assembly in Muzaffarabad.

In his speech, he offered moral and political support to those in Indian-administered Kashmir, saying he is going to take responsibility to raise their voices.

"We are not at war with India we are against its ideology. This ideology has been inspired from Hitler's Nazi Party. We have seen a rise in violence against Muslims in Kashmir. I will be the ambassador for all those inside Kashmir."

Al Jazeera speaks to Manzoor Afridi from the Islamic University of Islamabad.