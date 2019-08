Developers clearing the Amazon rainforest for cattle rearing and soya production have started many of the fires now raging in Brazil.

The international community and European leaders have warned that the environmental crisis should be contained as soon as possible.

But it's also threatening the survival of Indigenous communities living in remote areas who have little safeguards.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Karipuna in the state of Rondonia in northwest Brazil.