Zimbabwe experiences worst power outages in three years

Some neighbourhoods in Harare have not had reliable power in weeks and the blackouts are affecting business and industry.

by

    Zimbabweans are enduring their worst power shortages in years as it struggles to generate enough energy to meet demand.

    Business-owners try to get around it by operating at night - when they're more likely to get a steady flow of electricity.

    Energy officials have blamed reduced water levels at the largest hydropower plant, ageing coal-fired plants and decades of corruption, but regardless of the cause, fixing Zimbabwe's energy sector will take time.

    Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, it's just another problem starving the country of income.

