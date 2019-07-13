Yemenis protest against severe fuel shortage

Hundreds of Yemenis have been protesting outside the UN office in Sanaa demanding action against fuel restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia.

    The war between Saudi Arabia-led coalition and Houthi rebels continues to have a devastating effect on Yemen's people. A severe fuel shortage in the country is one of the effects of it.

    To protest against the Saudi restrictions on fuel, leading to the crisis, people performed Friday prayers outside the United Nations' office in Sanaa on Friday.

    The fuel shortage is forcing many people to choose between fuel and food because they cannot afford both.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed al-Attab reports from Sanaa.

