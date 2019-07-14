Cricket: England beat New Zealand to win World Cup

Hosts England edge past New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final to lift the trophy for the first time.

    This was England's fourth World Cup final and the first after losing to Pakistan in 1992. [Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    World Cup winners

    1975 - West Indies 
    1979 - West Indies
    1983 - India
    1987 - Australia
    1992 - Pakistan
    1996 - Sri Lanka
    1999 - Australia
    2003 - Australia
    2007 - Australia
    2011 - India
    2015 - Australia
    2019 - England

    England beat New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup to lift the trophy for the first time.

    The teams were tied at the end of the 50 overs in a pulsating final on Sunday.

    The resulting Super Over contest was tied as well and England were declared winners on the basis of hitting more boundaries in the match.

    In the Super Over, Martin Guptill needed to score two off the final ball but was run out by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as the New Zealand batsman scrambled back for the second.

    Both teams scored 241 after the regulation 50 overs per side, with England scoring 14 off the last over - including a six made up of two runs followed by an accidental four deflected off the bat of the diving Ben Stokes - to tie New Zealand's 241-8.

    The teams then scored 15 runs each in the Super Over, but England won courtesy of scoring more boundaries in regulation play.

    This was England's fourth World Cup final and the first after losing to Pakistan in 1992.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News