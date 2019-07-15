Vaccinations against Ebola begin in DR Congo city of Goma

Vaccinations against Ebola have begun in Goma, eastern DRC, after the first case of the virus was identified in the major city.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was hit with its second-worst Ebola outbreak last year, but this is the first time Goma - with a population of about one million - has had a confirmed case.

"Vaccination against Ebola just started to protect people who have come to be in contact with the positive case," the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to Dr Harouna Djingarey, infectious disease programme manager for the WHO's regional office in the eastern DRC, the vaccination campaign, which began Monday, is a crucial task to contain the spread in Goma.

"It's the door of this region to the rest of the world," Djingarey said.

"From here, you can fly to go to everywhere in the world. If we don't have the control over the contacts, some high-risk contacts may fly, take a plane and go somewhere."

'Keep calm'

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's chief, said he was hopeful there would be no further spread of the disease in the city, but that he was convening the WHO's emergency committee to decide if the outbreak now constituted an international health emergency.

190715003401120

Meanwhile, authorities appealed for calm while North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita stressed the new case "not only was detected at an early stage but was also isolated immediately, avoiding any further contamination".

"I call on the population of the city of Goma and its outskirts to keep calm ... [and] cooperate with response teams by observing hygiene and prevention measures and notifying any suspected case of Ebola," he said.

The UN called for a "high-level event" in Geneva on Monday to discuss preparedness and response.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said the outbreak could last much longer and cost far more in money and lives unless UN member states inject hundreds of millions of dollars to stop it.

"The identification of a case of #Ebola in Goma, #DRC could potentially be a game-changer in the epidemic. I have therefore decided to reconvene the Emergency Committee as soon as possible to assess the threat of this development and advise me accordingly"- @DrTedros pic.twitter.com/ojvTXYnEvV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 15, 2019

According to the latest health ministry figures issued on Saturday, 1,655 people have died since August 1 last year when the disease broke out in North Kivu and spread to neighbouring Ituri.

Nearly 700 people have been cured and more than 160,000 vaccinated.

The Goma patient is a Christian pastor who had preached at a church in another town, Butembo, where he would have touched worshippers "including the sick", the health ministry said on Sunday.

Health workers killed

Separately, the ministry announced on Monday that two Ebola health workers were killed in eastern DRC over the weekend. The two people, who were community workers in North Kivu province, had received threats since December.

Efforts to combat the epidemic have been greatly complicated by attacks on health workers and treatment centres.

Widespread distrust exists among members of the local population towards both the central government in Kinshasa and the medical strategies deployed by emergency responders.

Ebola causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and haemorrhagic fever and can be spread through bodily fluids. An epidemic from 2013-2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa.