Turkey’s deputy consul general and at least two other diplomatic employees have been shot dead while having lunch in the Ankawa suburb of Erbil.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Kurdish capital.

Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Erbil #BreakingNews