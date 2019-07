Turkey's defence minister says his country will set up a so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria, with or without the United States.

The NATO allies will resume talks soon in an effort to reach an agreement, but divisions between them run deep.

Turkey has said the US needs to end its support of the YPG militias, which Turkey considers an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, and control cities and towns in the border area.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Gaziantep.