Thousands of Puerto Ricans abroad return home to join protests

Many Puerto Rican Americans who live in the US are back on the island to demand the resignation of their governor.

by

    Thousands of Puerto Ricans who have moved to the US mainland have been watching protests against their governor from afar for nearly two weeks.

    They have now returned home to demand that Governor Ricardo Rossello step down.

    Rossello is at the heart of a scandal over leaked private messages widely condemned as sexist and homophobic.

    But the protests have expanded to include demands for an end to corruption and better governance.

    Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from the capital San Juan in Puerto Rico.

