Taiwan's president says her government will "follow humanitarian principles" when dealing with asylum seekers from Hong Kong.

Tsai Ing-wen was responding to reports that a group of protesters fighting a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong fled to Taiwan to seek protection.

Millions of people in Hong Kong recently protested against a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

