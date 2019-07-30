Syria's war: Idlib's hospitals under attack, at least 14 killed

Civilians, medical workers and health centres have all been hit by government air attacks.

by

    Syrian government air attacks have killed at least 14 civilians in Hama and Idlib provinces.

    Activists say the government's week-long aerial attacks have been the bloodiest in three months and seem deliberately aimed at health facilities, according to international aid agencies.

    The Syrian government has made inroads into the rebel-held province of Idlib, but a three-way tussle between the Assad government, Turkey and Russia is complicating matters,

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Hatay in southern Turkey near the Syrian border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    All Hail The Algorithm

    All Hail The Algorithm

    A five-part series exploring the impact of algorithms on our everyday lives.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.