Syria's war: Idlib's hospitals under attack, at least 14 killed

Syrian government air attacks have killed at least 14 civilians in Hama and Idlib provinces.

Activists say the government's week-long aerial attacks have been the bloodiest in three months and seem deliberately aimed at health facilities, according to international aid agencies.

The Syrian government has made inroads into the rebel-held province of Idlib, but a three-way tussle between the Assad government, Turkey and Russia is complicating matters,

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Hatay in southern Turkey near the Syrian border.