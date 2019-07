As the Syrian government continues to attack Idlib in the country's northwest, 10 United Nations Security Council members have called on the UN chief to set up an inquiry into why its hospitals have been singled out.

They've asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take action as the UNSC meets for the seventh time to discuss the growing number of people killed in Idlib.

Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York.