Syria state media say possible Israeli attack in country's south

Syria's state media said on Wednesday there were reports of an Israeli attack on the country's southern province of Daraa, saying it did not inflict any casualties.

State news agency SANA and state TV added that the "Israeli aggression" struck Tal al-Hara hill that is home to Syrian army posts adding that it only caused material damage.

The media gave no further details about the early Wednesday attack that came a month after Israel targeted the same area.

The al-Hara hill, a strategic area overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, was for many years a major Russian military radar outpost until rebels took it over in 2014 before it was again recaptured by the Syrian army last year.

The zone has been a target of Israeli raids against Tehran-backed militias which have become entrenched in southern Syria and the occupied Golan Heights near the border with Israel.

Last month the Syrian army said it had shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the location.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria that it says have targeted its regional archrival, Iran, as well as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.