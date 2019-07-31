Sudan's schools shut after student deaths

Ruling military council orders nationwide schools closure after school children die in Monday protest.

by

    Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council has ordered all schools in the country shut for an indefinite period after security forces killed four students in El-Obeid city on Monday as they were protesting over the rising costs of living.

    Following their funerals, similar protests broke out across Sudan, calling for justice for the repeated attacks on demonstrators.

    This complicates the political process, now in a deadlock after the ruling military government agreed on an initial deal, yet to be fleshed out, with the opposition bloc.

    Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Addis Ababa in neighbouring Ethiopia.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    All Hail The Algorithm

    All Hail The Algorithm

    A five-part series exploring the impact of algorithms on our everyday lives.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.