Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has insisted, once again, that he did not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstructing justice.

Mueller was testifying at two different hearings in Congress about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It is the first time he has answered questions publicly since the inquiry that is stirring up much disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.