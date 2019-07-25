Spain's Pedro Sanchez loses vote to be confirmed as PM

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has lost a parliamentary vote of confidence after talks with the far-left to form a coalition government failed.

Apart from the 123 lawmakers of his Socialist party, just one other deputy from a regional grouping voted for Sanchez, leaving him far short of the simple majority he needed.

After weeks of acrimonious negotiations, Sanchez failed to win the support of the far-left Unidas Podemos, raising the possibility of a repeat election.

Sanchez's Socialists, which won the most seats in an April election but fell short of a majority, have until late September to attempt further confirmation votes in parliament.

If they don't seek other confirmation votes or if they are unsuccessful, a new election will be held on November 10, Spain's fourth in as many years.

"I am very sorry to note that parliament remains blocked," the socialist prime minister told the parliament on Wednesday. "A deal wasn't possible."