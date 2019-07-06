Saudi-UAE coalition says it intercepted Houthi drones

A Saudi-led military coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The drones were destroyed in air space," a coalition statement said on Saturday.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the rebels targeted Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

Yahia Sarie, spokesperson for the Houthi forces, said the attacks resulted in the suspension of air traffic in both airports.

The Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on the Abha airport, which killed one person and wounded more than 30.

The Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes have been internationally criticised for killing civilians.