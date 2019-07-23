Amid US sanctions, Iranian Kurds seek jobs in Iraq

With the economy in Iran suffering from US sanctions, many Iranian Kurds are crossing the border to find work in Kurdish Iraq, a semiautonomous region in the northern part of the neighbouring country.

The common language makes it easier for them to pick up part-time jobs and return home with money for their families.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Erbil.

