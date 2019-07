Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico are joining the biggest demonstration yet since the protests began more than a week ago.

But Puerto Ricans are angry with more than just the governor's leaked private chat messages.

They're now protesting decades of corruption and mismanagement, and have not been placated by Ricardo Rossello's Facebook apology.

They want him to resign immediately.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from the capital of San Juan, in Puerto Rico.