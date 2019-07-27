Puerto Rico protests: Call for radical change remains

The governor of Puerto Rico will step down in a few days following protests over the release of profane chat messages and embezzlement charges against two former administration officials.

But protesters are still calling for radical change.

The resignation of Ricardo Rossello is unprecedented, but the island’s economic woes have led to mass migration, austerity and financial oversight from an unpopular US federal board.

Those who remain want a brighter future but there are challenges ahead.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from San Juan.