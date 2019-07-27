Puerto Rico protests: Call for radical change remains

The governor’s mansion is now a place of celebration, where people come to take selfies and revel in the governor’s removal.

    The governor of Puerto Rico will step down in a few days following protests over the release of profane chat messages and embezzlement charges against two former administration officials.

    But protesters are still calling for radical change.

    The resignation of Ricardo Rossello is unprecedented, but the island’s economic woes have led to mass migration, austerity and financial oversight from an unpopular US federal board.

    Those who remain want a brighter future but there are challenges ahead.

    Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from San Juan.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    All Hail The Algorithm

    All Hail The Algorithm

    A five-part series exploring the impact of algorithms on our everyday lives.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.