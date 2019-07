Demonstrators in Georgia are continuing to rally outside the parliament building, calling for an end to what they call pro-Russian policies.

Hundreds of people have been injured in clashes with riot police since protests started in June after a Russian MP gave a speech in parliament.

Russia's President Putin has decided not to pursue further sanctions against Georgia even though the ban on direct flights from Russia remains.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports from the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.