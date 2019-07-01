Polls close in Albania municipal election boycotted by opposition

Votes are being counted in Albania's local elections where Prime Minister Edi Rama's Socialist Party's candidates are contesting virtually unopposed.

The opposition has boycotted the polls and many Albanians want to break with the country's socialist past.

But Rama has insisted on holding the election, despite months of anti-government protests that have sometimes turned violent.

At stake is the country's membership into the European Union, which is watching closely to see if these elections are free and fair.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Tirana.