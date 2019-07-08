PM-elect vows to make Greece 'proud' after landslide win

Greece's centre-right Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed that the country would "proudly" enter a post-bailout period of "jobs, security and growth" after winning a landslide victory in Sunday's general election.

Official results showed Mitsotakis on track to crush leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who oversaw austerity measures after Greece's dramatic rescue by international creditors in the 2010 European debt crisis.

"A painful cycle has closed," Mitsotakis said in a televised address, adding that Greece would "proudly raise its head again" on his watch.



"I will not fail to honour your hopes," he said as early congratulation calls came from outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



With official results from 94 percent of polling stations, New Democracy (ND) scored a crushing victory by nearly 40 percent - its best score in over a decade - to 31.5 percent for Tsipras's leftist Syriza party.



"I want to see the people prosper. I want to see the children who left to return," he later told party supporters.



Mitsotakis, 51, will be sworn in as Greece's new prime minister on Monday.

Sunday's vote shows the popular discontent with Tsipras after four years of austerity brought by reforms that he was forced to implement in return for an international bailout of the country. Greece sank into a deep financial crisis in 2010 and emerged from the bailout programmes only last August.

A broadly unpopular name agreement with neighbouring North Macedonia, formerly known as Macedonia, further eroded the 44-year-old's support, despite it ending a diplomatic dispute spanning nearly three decades and earning him the conomination for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Tsipras, who earlier conceded defeat, warned that his Syriza party would "dynamically" resist efforts to scale back the party's pro-labour reforms.

If the results are confirmed, Mitsotakis, a Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, will have a majority of 158 legislators in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras's party will have 86 seats.

New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with the Greek socialists. In the September 2015 election, Syriza won 149 seats and the ND 76.

The final number will depend on how smaller parties fare. They need at least three percent of the vote to enter parliament.

'Difficult to see where this is heading'

Mitsotakis campaigned on the promise of further reforms with a focus on better economic, administrative and social efficiency. He promised more jobs, fewer taxes and generally, as he said it, "a bigger cake to share".

Mitsotakis is a scion of one of Greece's top political families.



He is the son of former Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians.

Panos Polyzoidis, a political analyst in Athens, told Al Jazeera that an ND win could signify "a return to normality ... [and] possibly the end of the crisis, in political terms".

"That crisis has cost most political forces a lot in influence. New Democracy is one of the parties that survived. It also seems that Syriza is a party that came to the limelight because of the crisis and will probably also survive the post-crisis period," said Polyzoidis.

"It's very difficult to see where this is heading," he said. "The bailout programmes have ended, but austerity has not ended," Polyzoidis added. "New Democracy has been promising growth-orientated policies, lowering taxes, lowering social security contributions. It all remains to be seen how feasible these are because the fiscal restrains remain."