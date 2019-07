A legal case will kick off later on Tuesday in the United States, centred on healthcare.

A court will hear arguments in a challenge to the Affordable Care Act - commonly known as Obamacare - which started in 2010, providing low-cost health insurance to millions of citizens.

The Trump administration is trying to chip away at it, especially for those recipients who have so-called pre-existing conditions.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from the US state of New Jersey.