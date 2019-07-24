North Korea fires unidentified projectiles: South Korean military

North Korea has fired at least two unidentified projectiles from an area near Wonsan, on the country's eastern coast, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said.

The projectiles flew about 430km to the east, the joint chiefs of staff said early on Thursday morning, but did not elaborate.

If confirmed, this would be the first missile test reported since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June.

The United States and North Korea vowed to soon hold new rounds of working-level talks, but since then North Korea has sharply criticised upcoming joint military drills by US and South Korean troops.

Earlier this month, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Washington's pattern of "unilaterally reneging on its commitments" by holding military exercises with South Korea was leading Pyongyang to reconsider its own commitments to discontinue tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“North Korea is clearly upset that the US and South Korea are conducting joint military exercises," said Harry Kazianis of Washington's Center for the National Interest.

North Korea's last weapons testing was in May, which included both short-range missiles, as well as smaller rockets.

On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported Kim inspected a large, newly built submarine, accompanied by missile programme leaders. It potentially signalled continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) programme.

Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the US have stalled after a second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February broke down.