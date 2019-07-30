North Korea fires unidentified projectiles, South Korea says

North Korea has fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday, less than a week after firing two new short-range ballistic missiles, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The projectiles were launched early on Wednesday from the Hodo Peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea's east coast, according to the JCS.

The JCS said it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, South Korea's Yonhap reported.

The White House, the Pentagon and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week, North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, its first missile test since leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump met last month and agreed to revive denuclearisation talks.

Both Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down last week's launches and Pompeo has continued to express hope for a diplomatic way forward with North Korea.

Since Trump and Kim's June 30 meeting in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, Pyongyang has accused Washington of breaking a promise by planning to hold joint military exercises with South Korea this month and warned that these could derail any dialogue.

North Korea has also warned of a possible end to its freeze on nuclear and long-range missile tests in place since 2017, which Trump has repeatedly upheld as evidence of the success of his engagement with Kim.

A top South Korean official said last month the drills would go ahead as planned but would largely involve computer simulations and not troops in the field.