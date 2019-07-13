Nepal: Deadly monsoon rains flood the streets of Kathmandu

At least 17 people have been killed in Nepal after torrential monsoon rains caused floods and landslides.

Heavy rains since Thursday hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country's eastern region and the southern plains.

Three died when a home collapsed in the capital Kathmandu when more than 115 millimetres of rain fell in just 24 hours.

"Local authorities and our security officials are all working to rescue people and bring them to safety. Helicopters are on standby if needed," Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari told AFP news agency.

In Mulpani, on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu, heavy rains brought one house crashing down.

"The wall suddenly crumbled, we thought it was an earthquake. By the time we came out the house was broken," said Kundan Kumar Sharma, a local resident.

Twenty members of one family were asleep at the time and three died.

More rain coming

According to figures released by Nepal's police, another seven people were injured and seven reported missing.

Nepal's weather department warned more heavy rain was expected in the coming days, about 100mm each day, and advised people to stay alert.

In neighbouring northeastern India, the death toll rose to 11 with six dead in Assam state and another five in Arunachal Pradesh.

The annual monsoon brings the risk of flooding and casualties. Nearly 150 people died last year in Nepal during the rainy season, which typically begins in late June and lasts until the end of August.

Scientists warn because of climate change, monsoon patterns are changing and the region needs to prepare for more weather extremes, severe drought, as well as more intense periods of rain.