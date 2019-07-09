Mexico's new National Guard raises concerns

Mexico has deployed thousands of security personnel around the country as part of a new National Guard.

The recruits are supposed to tighten Mexico's borders and fight crime in the most violent areas of the country.

The force is controversial because of its militarised nature. Mexico's government has promised that the United Nations will train the personnel on how to respect the human rights of the civilian population.

But that hasn't happened yet.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Tapachula, Mexico.