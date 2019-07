Lamborghinis, Piaget watches and private jets are all going under the hammer.

But this time, it is for the benefit of Mexico's poorest communities.

Goods previously owned by Mexico's most dangerous criminals are being auctioned off by the federal government.

But critics of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have called the auctions a populist measure and are concerned about the transparency and the fairness of the distribution process.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.