Meet a Syrian refugee couple winning hearts with cheese

Razan's family fled Syria's war in 2012 and sought asylum in the UK. Now, based in northern England, the couple run a cheese production company.

by

    Razan Alsous fled Damascus in 2012 when a bomb exploded near her husband's workplace.

    Razan, who arrived in the United Kingdom with her husband and three children, had a pharmacy degree and her husband was an electronics engineer.

    She was granted asylum but was not able to study until she had been a resident for three years. They also struggled to find jobs in the UK.

    At that time, halloumi was not readily available for her. With a small loan of 2,500 pounds ($3,100), she founded the Yorkshire Dama Cheese in 2014 and has so far won more than 20 awards.

    Based in Halifax in the north of England, the business also employs seven people.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

