Meet Pakistan's blind cricketers

Away from the limelight and the huge fan-base, these cricketers are enjoying a sport they love.

by

    On a standard cricket field with a 22-yard pitch, two teams field 11 players each and play the game in a manner seemingly similar to international cricket.

    But these players are not getting the limelight or a huge fan base. Away from the lush outfields, capacity crowds and fireworks, this form of cricket is played by those who are less abled but equally talented.

    As the bowler reaches the stumps from his short run-up, he shouts "play" and proceeds to bowl with an underarm action. The ball itself makes a jingle sound as it is rolled along the ground to the batsman.

    This is the game of blind cricket.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

