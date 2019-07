The battle for Libya's capital is making it hard for health workers to do their jobs. Along with many others, they have also been caught in the line of fire. Several have been killed and injured.

Forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar are fighting to take control of the city from the UN-recognised government.

Air attacks have targeted several ambulances and health facilities.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.