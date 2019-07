African leaders are in Niger to put the finishing touches on a plan for the world's largest free trade zone.

Once up and running, it will bring all 55 members of the African Union into a single market of well over a billion people.

Advocates of the trade deal hope it will bring employment opportunities to millions of people on the continent.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from Thika in Kenya about what the free trade agreement could mean for farmers there.