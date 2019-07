Millions of Kenyans rely on loans to make ends meet.

And getting a loan from dozens of companies is especially easy if you have a mobile phone.

But many are unable to repay what they have borrowed - 400,000 people are on the government’s credit blacklist, some over as little as $2.

The Central Bank governor says he wants to crack down on mobile lenders, as some use unscrupulous methods to lure Kenyans into debt.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.