Israel’s illegal separation wall ‘imprisons’ Palestinians

Fifteen years ago, the International Court of Justice deemed the Israeli separation wall in occupied Palestinian territory as illegal under international law.

The court issued a non-binding advisory opinion in 2004. It said construction must stop and Israel should make reparations for any damage caused.

The court recognised that Israel faced acts of violence against its civilians, but said the Israeli government violated its obligations under international law.

Israel says it built the wall to protect its security.

But Palestinians say Israel is using its security as an excuse to grab even more land and transfer Palestinians out of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli wall divides many communities, including the Palestinian town of Bir Nabala in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports from Bir Nabala, occupied West Bank.