Paramilitary groups in Iraq have a few hours left to make a major decision.

They will be breaking a new law if they do not integrate with Iraqi government forces and cease political activity, or surrender their weapons and join a political organisation.

The head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces says the group’s members will comply but need more time to reorganise.

As Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Balad, the new law follows American concerns over Iran’s influence in Iraq.