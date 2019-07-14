Iraq: ISIL atrocities are over but where are missing Yazidis?

It is estimated that between 3,000 and 5,000 Yazidis were killed because of their religious beliefs, while many others are missing.

by

    It is going to be five years next month since the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) launched a mass killing campaign in northwest Iraq.

    It is estimated that between 3,000 and 5,000 Yazidis were killed because of their religious beliefs. Many more are missing.

    Earlier this year, UN teams began exhuming bodies from mass graves to identify the dead and gather evidence of ISIL atrocities for eventual trials. Forensic specialists are having trouble matching the samples with Yazidi survivors because they are scattered both in Iraq and abroad.

    Some of the survivors are women who were sold into slavery. Many have lost their husbands and children, while others are unable to return home because of the trauma they suffered.

    Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.

