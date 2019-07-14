Georgia, Russia post-conflict dividing lines split communities

Amnesty International is calling on Russia to ease what it says is the harsh treatment of civilians living along a disputed border with Georgia.

It accuses the Moscow-backed administrations in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, of stopping free movement and illegally arresting people for crossing the boundaries.

Amnesty International issued a report this month saying hundreds of people face arbitrary arrest each year, when trying to cross the border.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports from Khurvaleti village in Georgia.