Georgia, Russia post-conflict dividing lines split communities

Amnesty International calls on Russia to ease harsh treatment of civilians living along disputed border with Georgia.

by

    Amnesty International is calling on Russia to ease what it says is the harsh treatment of civilians living along a disputed border with Georgia.

    It accuses the Moscow-backed administrations in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, of stopping free movement and illegally arresting people for crossing the boundaries.

    Amnesty International issued a report this month saying hundreds of people face arbitrary arrest each year, when trying to cross the border.

    Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports from Khurvaleti village in Georgia.

