Explosion hits Afghan capital Kabul: Media reports

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul's downtown area near the US Embassy, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred early on Monday as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters.

Witnesses told Reuters the sound shook their building in the diplomatic area of Kabul.

Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast hit a densely populated area where the ministry of defence is located.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device, according to Associated Press.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in Qatar, where the armed group maintains a political office.

More soon.