European leaders say they will not take disciplinary measures against Iran, after the nuclear watchdog agency, IAEA, confirmed it had breached a stockpile limit agreed to in 2015.

But they urge Tehran not to reduce its cooperation with the deal.

The Islamic republic believes because the US violated an international treaty when it pulled out, other parties should have kept their side of the deal.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Tehran.