The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame has also called for a truce on the Muslim holiday of Eid as the conflict deepens.

Renegade commander Khalifa Haftar's forces appear to have made little progress as they resort to using more powerful weapons, resulting in more casualties.

But Salame's proposal would need the United Nations Security Council's backing, as Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN headquarters in New York.