England trounce Australia to reach Cricket World Cup final

England have reached their first Cricket World Cup final in 27 years by trouncing defending champions Australia by eight wickets, ensuring there will be a first-time winner of the sports biggest prize following the clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Australia failed to win a World Cup semi-final for the first time in eight attempts, unable to defend a total of 223 that it limped to after being reduced to 14-3 after winning the toss.

England opener Jason Roy smashed three sixes in a row in his 85 off 65 balls, helping England reach its target in just 32.1 overs.

England, the tournament host, will play New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday. It will be England's fourth World Cup final, and New Zealand's second, though neither team has won it.

Showing no nerves chasing a competitive but hardly formidable target, England played the same attacking cricket they have produced over the last four years that took them to the top of the One-Day International rankings.

Roy and fellow opener Jonny Bairstow put on a century stand in the fourth straight match they have played together, sending Australia's bowlers to all parts of the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.

Roy struck five sixes and nine fours before being given out caught behind even though he didn't touch the ball.

Bairstow had already been dismissed by then for 34, leaving Eoin Morgan (45) and Joe Root (49) to see England home. Morgan flat-batted a four to seal victory.

For Australia, the only positive was paceman Mitchell Starc taking one wicket to move to 27 for the tournament, a record for a single edition of the World Cup.