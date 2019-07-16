First Ebola patient in DR Congo's Goma dies

The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's largest city, Goma, has died, according to an official.

The spread of the virus to Goma, a city of more than a million people on the border with Rwanda, has raised fears the outbreak could spread more widely.

Carly Nzanzu, governor of North Kivu province, told reporters on Tuesday that the patient was being driven from Goma to receive treatment at an Ebola clinic on Monday when he died.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died," Nzanzu said. "He died during transfer by road."

DR Congo's health ministry said the patient was a priest who became infected during a visit to the town of Butembo, one of the epicentres of the outbreak.

The pastor had preached at seven churches during his visit to Butembo, and had regularly touched worshippers, including the sick, the ministry said.

On his return on Sunday, he went to a clinic with a fever, was diagnosed with Ebola and sent back to Butembo, which is better geared than Goma for treating the disease, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that health officials had identified 60 people who had come into contact with the pastor since he was taken ill and that half of them had been vaccinated.

More than 1,600 people have died from Ebola since August, making it the second-deadliest Ebola epidemic ever.

Goma had been preparing for the arrival of Ebola for months by setting up hand-washing stations, making sure moto-taxi drivers did not share helmets, vaccinating 3,000 health care workers and running an operational treatment centre since February.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in a statement on Monday that the priest's case threatened to be a "game-changer" in the ongoing epidemic.

Ghebreyesus pointed to Goma's sizeable population and its proximity to neighbouring Rwanda as being of particular concern.

"It is a gateway to the region and the world," he told a meeting of the United Nations officials and donors gathered in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"Although this is a very concerning development, it's one that we and the government have expected and prepared for," he added.

Ghebreyesus also said that WHO's emergency committee would be convened once again to consider raising the global alarm over the outbreak after officials at all three previous such meetings - including one last month - decided against doing so despite registering "deep concern".

Rwanda said it would step up border monitoring and urged its citizens to avoid "unnecessary" travel to eastern DR Congo.

Three Ebola cases were confirmed in neighbouring Uganda a month ago, but no new cases have since been registered in that country.