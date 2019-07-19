DRC health workers optimistic after WHO's Ebola announcement

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a public health emergency of international concern, the UN’s health agency has announced, just days after the epidemic spread to a major urban hub for the first time.

Health workers in the DRC have expressed optimism over the World Health Organization's decision to declare Ebola a public health emergency of international concern, hoping the move will help with getting more resources needed to fight the disease.

More than 1,600 people have died of Ebola in the DRC in the past year.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.