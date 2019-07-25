Deadly landslides hit China's southwest, 30 missing

At least 16 people died in two landslides in southwest China and rescuers were looking for 30 others missing, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

A landslide on Tuesday night buried 21 houses and caused at least 15 deaths in Guizhou province's Shuicheng county, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Eleven people were rescued and sent to a hospital while another 30 remained unaccounted for. Heavy rainfall is believed to be the main cause.

More than 800 rescuers have been scouring the area, where continuous rainfall and the mountain's steep slopes have hampered search efforts.

Meanwhile, one person died and six others are missing after an earlier landslide hit a village in Hezhang county in Guizhou on Tuesday afternoon.

The landslide happened at a highway construction site, the Xinhua state news agency reported.