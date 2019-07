The Tour de France starts on Saturday. It is known as one of the toughest events in sport, but when it comes to altitude, there is a race in the mountains of Pakistan that tops the lot.

The Tour de Khunjerab ran over four days in which competitors peddled their way up mountain roads to an extraordinary altitude of 16,000 feet (roughly 5,182m) above sea level.

Al Jazeera's David Stokes reports.